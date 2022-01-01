Marcel KINENGUE

2015 - maintenantMission :
In charge of all development teams of all applications within IT service (accounting application, loan management, collection, cashflow management, due diligence, etc) as technical lead and project manager or director.
Technical environment, tools, software and methodology :
Oracle, Hibernate-JPA, JSF-Primefaces, Spring webflow, Spring core, Maven, Activiti (BPM), Java 7, Jenkins, Sonar, Tomcat, IntelliJ, MongoDB, AngularJS, PHP, MySQL, Jira, Confluence, Scrum
Softeam Cadextan
- CP/Scrum master
Paris2014 - 2015Mission : Design and build a web platform enabling MCS’ back office employees to manage real estate loan and debt collection for a famous Bank.
Technical environment:
Oracle, Hibernate-JPA, JSF-Primefaces, Spring webflow, Spring core, Maven, Activiti (BPM), Java 7, Jenkins, Sonar, Tomcat, IntelliJ
Assignment and role:
As technical project manager:
- Lead and coordinate the team (6 developers, 2 Business analysts, 1 senior architect) so that the backlog is done each sprint
- Prioritize with MCS product owners and the BAs the backlog for the first release issuing at the end of sprint 6
- Prepare and lead weekly project and monthly steering committees between Softeam Cadextan and MCS
- Coordinate MCS teams actions so that the test phase before the run can take place with all necessary elements : data tests, technical environment
- Follow-up of the actuals of the project
- Help the developers to design and implement complex algorithms or modules
As Scrum Master:
- Insure Scrum principles and recommendations are followed
- Insure Scrum ceremonies are respected : daily meetings, sprint review, sprint retrospective and sprint planning
- Measure team velocity and be sure the capacity of the backlog of each sprint is in line with the velocity
- Help every day the developers and business analysts with their impediments
Thiga
- Product Owner
2014 - 2014Mission : Deployment of Unibail-Rodamco new loyalty program in 63 shopping centers all over Europe.
Context :
Deploying the new loyalty program solution in the 63 targeted shopping centers by guaranteeing for the already existing shopping centers (having a loyalty program being replaced) that both solutions work at the same time. The application is a web based one including a front and a back office as well as a dashboard (reporting tool) for authorized profiles.