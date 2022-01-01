Menu

Marcel MICHON

LES MUREAUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • clf satrem - Chef de chantier protection incendie

    LES MUREAUX 2012 - 2017 CLF SATREM Aix en Provence

  • EIFFAGE Energie Thermie Méditerranée - Chef de chantier protection incendie

    2007 - 2012

  • ATSI - Chef de chantier protection incendie

    2003 - 2007

  • TM2000 - Chef de chantier protection incendie

    2000 - 2003

  • SAD Sud-Est - Chef de chantier protection incendie

    1998 - 2000

  • CTMR - Chef de chantier

    1995 - 1998

  • FRADEM - Chef de chantier

    1991 - 1995

  • BRON Montage - Chef d'équipe

    1985 - 1991

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel