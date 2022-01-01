Marcel MICHON

Entreprises
-
clf satrem
- Chef de chantier protection incendie
LES MUREAUX
2012 - 2017
CLF SATREM Aix en Provence
-
EIFFAGE Energie Thermie Méditerranée
- Chef de chantier protection incendie
2007 - 2012
-
ATSI
- Chef de chantier protection incendie
2003 - 2007
-
TM2000
- Chef de chantier protection incendie
2000 - 2003
-
SAD Sud-Est
- Chef de chantier protection incendie
1998 - 2000
-
CTMR
- Chef de chantier
1995 - 1998
-
FRADEM
- Chef de chantier
1991 - 1995
-
BRON Montage
- Chef d'équipe
1985 - 1991
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel