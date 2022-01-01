Menu

Marcel MUTUALE

PERTH

Entreprises

  • SAFRICAS LUBUMBASHI - Senior Quantity Surveyor

    2013 - maintenant Duties and responsibilities:
    1. To prepare various Quantity Surveying documents including budgetary estimates from sketch drawings, Bill of Quantities for all disciplines and Costs Estimates.
    2. To attend tender procedure and prepare tender report and support senior quantity surveyor or commercial manager to support the tender process
    3. To prepare and monitor the execution of contract and contractual correspondences as well as contractor’s valuation
    4. To prepare cost evaluation/projection to meet the requirements of works in progress
    5. Inspect site for collation of information for monthly statement which includes but not limited to recommendation on interim payments, statement of claims from contractor, anticipated claims from contractor and assessment of costs of works and expected final cost.
    6. To regulate and constantly review the accuracy and relevancy of subcontractors’ applications for payment, variation submission and pursuit of claims and advise requirement of contract.
    7. Prepare variation orders through site visits to record information on claims/variations
    8. To enforce safe and environmentally friendly working procedures in order to ensure the excellent safety record and encourage employee participation in health and safety matters in order to comply with statutory requirements and HSE expectation.

  • Congo-Equipment - Planner

    2008 - 2010 Taking care of Caterpillar equipment planning in Mining Department maintenance of MCK-KIPOI MINING
    • All Trucks CAT 740;
    • Wheel Loader CAT966 H , CAT980H;
    • Grader CAT140M, CAT140K, CAT14H;
    • Dozer CATD7R, CATD8R, CATD9T;
    • Excavator CAT 345D, CAT374D, CAT 336D;
     Making:
    Daily Job Description
     Scheduling of preventive and corrective maintenance ;
    • status report;
    • Monthly incident report;
    • Weekly maintenance schedule of Caterpilar Equipment;
     Scheduling Major components change( Engine, Torque convertor, Transmission, Transfer box, Differential) based on Caterpillar component Life;
     Schedule the repair plan of all Caterpillar equipments;
     Make equipment historic and update it in SIMQ Cat.com;
     Plan and perform the Product Improvement Program (PIP);
     Troubleshooting with ELECTRONIC TECHNICIAN (ET) , SIS and STW.
     Equipment Comprehensive inspection;

Formations

  • Université De MBUJIMAYI Faculté Des Sciensces Appliquées (Mbujimayi)

    Mbujimayi 1994 - 2001 Ingénieur Civil Mécanicien

