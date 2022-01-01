Marcel MUTUALE

Congo-Equipment
- Planner
2008 - 2010
Taking care of Caterpillar equipment planning in Mining Department maintenance of MCK-KIPOI MINING
• All Trucks CAT 740;
• Wheel Loader CAT966 H , CAT980H;
• Grader CAT140M, CAT140K, CAT14H;
• Dozer CATD7R, CATD8R, CATD9T;
• Excavator CAT 345D, CAT374D, CAT 336D;
Making:
Daily Job Description
Scheduling of preventive and corrective maintenance ;
• status report;
• Monthly incident report;
• Weekly maintenance schedule of Caterpilar Equipment;
Scheduling Major components change( Engine, Torque convertor, Transmission, Transfer box, Differential) based on Caterpillar component Life;
Schedule the repair plan of all Caterpillar equipments;
Make equipment historic and update it in SIMQ Cat.com;
Plan and perform the Product Improvement Program (PIP);
Troubleshooting with ELECTRONIC TECHNICIAN (ET) , SIS and STW.
Equipment Comprehensive inspection;