Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marcelle DIDIA
Ajouter
Marcelle DIDIA
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Entreprises
NESTLE COTE D'IVOIRE
- COMPTABLE
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amoro KANGOUTE
Coumba SOW
Ghislain GNAMIAN
Gregoire Kouakou KOFFI
Ibrahima BA
Leon AMOITA
Losseny BAMBA
Serge VANIÉ
Simon BANCOULI
Yoro OMER