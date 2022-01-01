Menu

Marcellin ATTA

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Speaking Skills
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • The University of Oregon - Teacher

    2013 - 2013 : Certificate of Practical Applications for Listening and Speaking Skills (from January 7th to March 15th 2013.
    From September 21st to November 2nd 2013: following courses as scholar at the Montana State University in curriculum and syllabus design

  • C.E.P Port-Bouet - Teacher of English

    2007 - 2007 : In-service teacher of English for Specific Purposes (ESP) at the CEP (Centre d'Enseignement Professionnel) of Port-Bouet-Abidjan since 2007

  • C E P port-bouet - Enseignant

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure

    Abidjan 2005 - 2007 Certificate of Secondary School Teaching Proficiency

  • University Of Cocody-Abidjan (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2001 - 2002 Master of Arts in English literature& civilisation

  • University Of Cocody (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2000 - 2001 Bachelor of Arts in English literature& civilisation

  • Lycée Moderne De Daoukro (Daoukro)

    Daoukro 1996 - 1997 A Level

Réseau