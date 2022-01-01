Marcello DE SANTIS

As far as I can remember, I had taste for drawing beautiful women. Since I was five years old, the most beautiful woman I have kwown, was of course my own mother. But an other special woman, a fantastic one, ran in my dreams and drawings, a mermaid. In spite of this creature did’nt exist in the nature, my mother said, I persisted to draw them until the age of fifteen, when I saw how my younger sister was a so nice girl that she became my new muse... I created dresses for her, took pictures of her. And, later, she really became a fashion model, contracted by Ford Models.

These child’s plays became something serious for me too. I started study fashion design in the Fashion School Candido Mendes, in my hometown of Rio de Janeiro. I was so happy to learn that I was always drawing, sending everywhere my sketches to be criticized. And, I had only 19 years when something happened to mee, that took me up in the real world of fashion: I was chosen to show my creations at the event Innovamoda , in São Paulo. This work was appreciated as something really new by the fashion editor of the Journal of the Brazil. She convinced me to present my collection to the Event Fashion Rio. Two days after my 20th birthday, I won a beautiful birthday gift:I was accepted to attend the event at the Fashion Rio dedicated to new talents. Received comparisons to french designer Yves Saint Laurent for my fast trajectory, style and even physical resemblance to the same, the gift that I won had divented a nightmare: It was a lot to be compared to this myth of fashion. I continued my work seriously, showing two collections at the fashion week and then started working with renowned fashion brands in Brazil as Maria Bonita and Santa Ephigenia.Then, I desired to specialize myself in textiles and I did the post-graduation in the Faculty Design Senai / Cetiqt: In this important research center I discovered how important it is to combine branding with technology innovation.

I started a new moment in my career and I went to work on Rede Globo as assistant costume designer for some programs and soap-operas. I learned much from my dear bosses, particularly how important it is to understand about the different morphologies of the human body and the psychological characters. But I also understand that I am actually a designer and I needed to follow my career as such. I lived one year and a half between Florence and Milan, perfecting my illustrations, learning about the system of european fashion and also about my Italian roots. At 28, I was the first Brazilian to win a scholarship in Paris at the renowned Istituto Marangoni in a master women`s fashion design. My decision to study in France gave up because of my identification with the delicate and precious local fashion, coming from the parisian ateliers. My passion for fabrics and contruction has always been very strong, and Paris was the right place to start my career in Europe. Today, at 30 and having collaborated with brands like India Mahdavi, Uniqlo and Kenzo, I still live in this city that opened its doors to the world of dreams I always believed.

www.marcellodesantis.com



Mes compétences :

Dessin artistique

Dessin technique

Dessin textile

Collage

Recherche de Tendances

Recherche de Couleur et matière

Photoshop CS6

Illustrator CS6

In design

Windows

Mac

Stylisme