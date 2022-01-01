Marchetti ADRIEN

- Designed and implemented corporate sales strategies while setting up distribution channels.
- Increased brand awareness by building key industry relationships and by animating social media.
- Generated additional revenue by developing referral programs with hospitality, yacht and jet companies.
- Satisfied customer expectations by reactively handling challenging requests worldwide.
Olivier Cheng Catering & Events
- VIP Host
2014 - 2015[Luxury catering & event production company].
- Set up event spaces for exclusive clients (Cartier, Hermès, Louis Vuitton), ensuring obsessive attention to detail.
- Greeted, served and anticipated requests from very high-standard guests, obtaining great feedback quickly.
- Demonstrated strong organization & polished presentation in a fast-paced environment with no error possible.
Brands Within Reach, LLC (BWR)
- Territory Manager
2012 - 2013[High-end beverage company].
- Developed the presence of Volvic water and 8 other high-end non-alcoholic beverage brands in NYC.
- Enlarged a portfolio of 120+ hospitality accounts, increasing overall luxury hotel & restaurant sales by 20%.
- Built key relationships with decision makers through cold calls, follow-ups and networking events.
- Analyzed data, personal CRM and provided daily reports to deploy better sales & marketing strategies.
CCI Formation Puy-de-Dôme
- Sales Assistant
CLERMONT-FERRAND2011 - 2011Clermont-Ferrand, France.
[Chamber of Commerce].
- Welcomed, guided and convinced over 2000 students through the business school interview process.
- Managed logistical operations (transportation, housing, scheduling) with a 100% proper resource allocation.
- Initiated, designed and lead activities for groups of 100 people, keeping it fun, professional and effective.
- Took leadership and motivated a team of 22 members dispatched in 4 departments: sales, editorial, graphic design and media, resulting in enhanced project management and efficient public speaking.
- Improved productivity and company culture by directing recruitment, interviews, trainings and team-buildings.
- Designed a new organizational structure, resulting in better information sharing throughout the departments.
- Conducted challenging projects giving life to: city guide, business school journal, photo-shoots and short films.
- Created marketing tools: flyers, advertisings, sales brochures, logos and e-mail blast for a stronger visibility.
SOCIETE PAUL RICARD SA
- Marketing & Communication Assistant
2009 - 2009[Holding company managing 2 private islands, hotels and restaurants].
- Designed communication tools (welcoming books, ads) that generated more traffic to the high-end premises.
- Increased the sales team productivity by gathering extensive information to create product descriptions.
- Updated press relationships, resulting in a better press coverage.
Formations
Florida International University FIU (Miami, Fl)
Miami, Fl2013 - 2014Master of International Business