Marchetti ADRIEN

MARSEILLE AREA

Mes compétences :
Enhanced project management
Corporate sales
Marketing
Journals
Graphic Design
Customer Relationship Management
Tourisme
Luxe
Business development
Management
Public speaking
Banque de détail
Négociation commerciale
Networking

  • WGY Lifestyle - Sales Manager

    2015 - 2015 [Luxury lifestyle management / Travel agency].

    - Designed and implemented corporate sales strategies while setting up distribution channels.
    - Increased brand awareness by building key industry relationships and by animating social media.
    - Generated additional revenue by developing referral programs with hospitality, yacht and jet companies.
    - Satisfied customer expectations by reactively handling challenging requests worldwide.

  • Olivier Cheng Catering & Events - VIP Host

    2014 - 2015 [Luxury catering & event production company].

    - Set up event spaces for exclusive clients (Cartier, Hermès, Louis Vuitton), ensuring obsessive attention to detail.
    - Greeted, served and anticipated requests from very high-standard guests, obtaining great feedback quickly.
    - Demonstrated strong organization & polished presentation in a fast-paced environment with no error possible.

  • Brands Within Reach, LLC (BWR) - Territory Manager

    2012 - 2013 [High-end beverage company].

    - Developed the presence of Volvic water and 8 other high-end non-alcoholic beverage brands in NYC.
    - Enlarged a portfolio of 120+ hospitality accounts, increasing overall luxury hotel & restaurant sales by 20%.
    - Built key relationships with decision makers through cold calls, follow-ups and networking events.
    - Analyzed data, personal CRM and provided daily reports to deploy better sales & marketing strategies.

  • CCI Formation Puy-de-Dôme - Sales Assistant

    CLERMONT-FERRAND 2011 - 2011 Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    [Chamber of Commerce].

    - Welcomed, guided and convinced over 2000 students through the business school interview process.
    - Managed logistical operations (transportation, housing, scheduling) with a 100% proper resource allocation.
    - Initiated, designed and lead activities for groups of 100 people, keeping it fun, professional and effective.

  • BeCom' - President

    Clermont-Ferrand 2010 - 2011 [Communication agency].

    - Took leadership and motivated a team of 22 members dispatched in 4 departments: sales, editorial, graphic design and media, resulting in enhanced project management and efficient public speaking.
    - Improved productivity and company culture by directing recruitment, interviews, trainings and team-buildings.
    - Designed a new organizational structure, resulting in better information sharing throughout the departments.
    - Conducted challenging projects giving life to: city guide, business school journal, photo-shoots and short films.
    - Created marketing tools: flyers, advertisings, sales brochures, logos and e-mail blast for a stronger visibility.

  • SOCIETE PAUL RICARD SA - Marketing & Communication Assistant

    2009 - 2009 [Holding company managing 2 private islands, hotels and restaurants].

    - Designed communication tools (welcoming books, ads) that generated more traffic to the high-end premises.
    - Increased the sales team productivity by gathering extensive information to create product descriptions.
    - Updated press relationships, resulting in a better press coverage.

  • Florida International University FIU (Miami, Fl)

    Miami, Fl 2013 - 2014 Master of International Business

    Double degree.

  • Cleveland State University CSU (Cleveland, Oh)

    Cleveland, Oh 2012 - 2012 Master in Management

    1-semester exchange program.

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2014 Master in Management

  • Université Du Sud Toulon

    Toulon 2007 - 2009 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

