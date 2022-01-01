Margaux CORRUBLE

Considering cross-cultural adaptability as one of the most important criteria for international managers and strongly interested in the luxury industry, I decided at 18 years old to pursue the CESEM International Business School in Reims (France) which sent me 3 years to China.



One week after having graduated from both the CESEM (NEOMA Group) & the UIBE Beijing's University, I found a position as an Account & Peformances Manager at China Kingway Live Events, one of the best companies in the field. After then, I returned back to France to complete the MBA of the Cartier Chair specialised in Luxury Marketing & Management (#1 MBA at 2014' SMBG ranking).



Passionate, perseverant and ambitious. I am a customer & sales oriented person with international experiences in the luxury industry, which granted me broad knowledge in wealthy demanding customers needs.



I joined the hospitality industry in 2013, starting with a 6 months experience as Guest Relations Manager at the Majestic Hotel & Spa in Barcelona (Leading Hotels of the World), after what I have been offered a position as Groups & Events Coordinator.



I am now open to new professional opportunities in the retail, travel retail and sales departments to put my Mandarin and Chinese culture knowledge at good use.



Mes compétences :

Espagnol intermédaire

Hôtellerie

Photoshop

Marketing opérationnel

Luxe

Mandarin

Textile

Relationnel aisé

Négociation

Anglais courant

E commerce

Coaching

Prospection

Vente

Relation client

Développement commercial