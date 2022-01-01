Menu

Margaux CORRUBLE

PARIS

En résumé

Considering cross-cultural adaptability as one of the most important criteria for international managers and strongly interested in the luxury industry, I decided at 18 years old to pursue the CESEM International Business School in Reims (France) which sent me 3 years to China.

One week after having graduated from both the CESEM (NEOMA Group) & the UIBE Beijing's University, I found a position as an Account & Peformances Manager at China Kingway Live Events, one of the best companies in the field. After then, I returned back to France to complete the MBA of the Cartier Chair specialised in Luxury Marketing & Management (#1 MBA at 2014' SMBG ranking).

Passionate, perseverant and ambitious. I am a customer & sales oriented person with international experiences in the luxury industry, which granted me broad knowledge in wealthy demanding customers needs.

I joined the hospitality industry in 2013, starting with a 6 months experience as Guest Relations Manager at the Majestic Hotel & Spa in Barcelona (Leading Hotels of the World), after what I have been offered a position as Groups & Events Coordinator.

I am now open to new professional opportunities in the retail, travel retail and sales departments to put my Mandarin and Chinese culture knowledge at good use.

Mes compétences :
Espagnol intermédaire
Hôtellerie
Photoshop
Marketing opérationnel
Luxe
Mandarin
Textile
Relationnel aisé
Négociation
Anglais courant
E commerce
Coaching
Prospection
Vente
Relation client
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Intercontinental Le Grand Paris - Attachée Relation Clientèle VIP

    2014 - maintenant Attachée Relation Clientèle
    - Accueil et suivi des séjours de tous les nouveaux clients et VIP
    - Enregistrement de toutes les demandes des clients et proposition de solutions adaptées
    - Rédaction de la totalité des correspondances mises dans les chambres
    - Gestion & suivi des plaintes
    - Supervision des chambres
    - Assistance aux services d’hébergement en cas d’affluence

    ***
    Guest Relations Officer
    - Greet guests and VIP warmly
    - Ensure and provide flawless, upscale, professional and high class guest service experiences
    - Actively listen and resolve guests’ complaints
    - Analyse customer feedback and provide strategic direction to continuously improve overall rating
    - Resolve and communicate all customer service issues to front office manager
    - Respond to guests needs and anticipate their unstated ones
    - Oversee and coordinate all arrivals and departures of special guests (VIPs, SAs etc)
    - Promote all amenities, conveniences and programs offered

  • Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona - Coordinatrice de Groupes & Evénements

    2014 - 2014 - Gestion des événements dans leur totalité (négociation, devis, préparation, accueil et suivi)
    - Réalisation des visites d’inspection & promotion de l’hôtel et de ses infrastructures
    - Assure la meilleure coordination possible entre les différentes équipes de l’hôtel, les prestataires et les clients
    Exemple de projet en cours: 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup & directors meetings (September 2014)

    ***

    - Develop and maintain relationships which will benefit both client and Group.
    - Manage, drive, secure and developing business for the hotel
    - Promote the hotel facilities to prospective clients & organise showrounds to the hotel
    - Maintain a current and accurate knowledge of specifics of catering and the client requirements.
    - Ensure the events will run smoothly
    - Manage clients possible claims

  • Majestic Hotel & Spa ***** - Attachée Relation Clientèle

    2013 - 2014 Service Relation Clientèle
    - Accueil et suivi des séjours de tous les nouveaux clients et des clients VIP
    - Enregistrement de toutes les demandes des clients et proposition de solutions adaptées
    - Rédaction de la totalité des correspondances mises dans les chambres
    - Gestion & suivi des plaintes
    - Supervision des chambres
    - Assistance aux services d’hébergement en cas d’affluence

    ***
    Guest Relations Department
    - Greeted guests and VIP warmly
    - Ensured and provided flawless, upscale, professional and high class guest service experiences
    - Actively listened and resolved guests’ complaints
    - Analysed customer feedback and provided strategic direction to continuously improve overall rating
    - Resolved and communicated all customer service issues to front office manager
    - Responded to guests needs and anticipate their unstated ones
    - Oversaw and coordinated all arrivals and departures of special guests (VIPs, SAs etc)
    - Promoted all amenities, conveniences and programs offered

  • GAASTRA - Département Marketing & Communication France

    2012 - 2013 - Responsible for wholesale special offers, newsletters, POS displays and shop openings among other tasks.
    - Organise the private sales
    - Enhance the brand on social networks and redacted the press releases

  • China Kingway Live Events Co. Ltd - ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE & PERFORMANCES MANAGER

    2011 - 2012 - Selected artists, negotiated rates and coordinated all parties on-site
    - Wrote pre and post event communication supports
    Final two projects: Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week A/W 2012 & Mercedes Benz F1

  • Baccarat - SALES ASSISTANT

    Baccarat 2011 - 2011 - Managed the daily operations of the Luminaries Showroom
    - Commercial prospection among relevant Chinese local architects and interior designers
    - Collaborated in the marketing plan
    - Coach sales team to attain company objectives
    - Set up the Merchandising following guidelines
    - Prepare press releases (in both English and Chinese)
    - Realize commercial supports

  • Eaux de Calais - Sales & Internal Communication Assistant

    2010 - 2010 Eaux de Calais ( Lyonnaise des Eaux, Suez Group) Calais, France (July - December 2007)

    - In charge of internal communication
    - Business Development plan (French departments 59 & 62)
    - Production of an internal information guide to best answer customers' recurring questions
    - Project 'Calais 2010'
    - Represented the company at exhibitions & fairs

  • Habillez-Moi - CREATION OF AN E-COMMERCE WEBSITE (TAILOR-MADE CLOTHING)

    2008 - 2010 - Model design
    - Negotiations with local tailors
    - Quality control
    - Supply chain management

Formations

  • MBA Institut Supérieur De Marketing Du Luxe (ISML), Cartier Chair ** Richemont Group

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2013 MBA Luxury Brand Marketing & International Management – Sup de Luxe

    INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE MARKETING DU LUXE – (RICHEMONT GROUP)
    - #1 MBA in Luxury Management in the SMBG 2014 ranking
    - Specialized MBA ‘Luxury Brand Marketing and International Management’
    - MBA essay: ‘How to better welcome wealthy chinese clientele in Le Plaza Athenee Paris?’

  • University Of International Business And Economics (UIBE) Beijing (Pekin)

    Pekin 2008 - 2011 Master 1 & Chinese State certificate

    Bachelor, international Business & Management
    2008 – 2011
    Retail; Consumer Behavior ; International marketing ; Corprorate Communication; Distribution; Strategic Management & International Trade.

    Elective and Mandatory courses given in Mandarin and English.

    Bachelor degree & Chinese certificate
    HSK 6 (June 2009) 汉语水平考试 6

  • CESEM - NEOMA Business School (Ex Reims Management School)

    Reims 2006 - 2011 Double-diploma

    French/ Chinese Program June 2008

    Diploma, European Studies
    Main given courses: Supply chain; Chinese; English; Management; Human resources; Accounting; Economic Sciences.
    Market Research on Tropicana products

