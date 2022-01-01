Retail
Mariam GHEZOUTI
Mariam GHEZOUTI
OUJDA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Programmation
Entreprises
CALIPSO ASS
- Responsable Administrative et RH
2019 - maintenant
BIOUI TRAVAUX
- Contrôle de gestion / Analyste comptable
2013 - 2018
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Oujda (Rabat)
Rabat
2010 - 2013
ingénieur informatique en TIC
Réseau
Abderrazaq MIHAMOU
Benaissa ABDELOUAHED
El Hafid ABOUNAIM
Kamal OUASSOU
Mohammed HMIDANI
Mounaam BERARMA
Redouane BELKASMI
Sara BENSSOUDA
Siham EZZOUAK
