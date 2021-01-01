Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie-Christine FORTIN
Ajouter
Marie-Christine FORTIN
TACOIGNIÈRES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SICAE-ELY
- Responsable Service Clientèle
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain RICHARD
Alexandre TROMP
Anne-Sophie DOUCET
Christine PERRIN (NÉE BATUT)
Françoise LOUIS-DELVIGNE
Magali DELEYROLLE
Pierre PERROT
Roger BOUSCARY