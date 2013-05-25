Menu

Marie-Christine VERNÈS

PARIS

En résumé

À la recherche de postes en télétravail ou rencontre pour travailler sur projet intéressant d'infographie, dessin, photographie, pouvoir utiliser tous mes domaines de compétence dans un projet passionnant !
Également d'échanges artistiques tels que des collaborations pour habiller des artistes dans la musique (clip vidéo, concert… ) et autres domaines artistiques avec mes créations. Je suis à votre disposition pour tous renseignements complémentaires. http://www.vernesdesign.com

In search of teleworking jobs or meeting to work on interesting project of computer graphics, drawing, photography, to be able to use all my fields of competence in an exciting project !
Also artistic exchanges such as collaborations to dress artists in music (video clip, concert ...) and other artistic fields with my creations. I am at your disposal for any further information. http://www.vernesdesign.com

Mes compétences :
Illustrator
Couture
Mode
Indesign
Dessinatrice
Graphisme
Graphiste
Infographie
Design
Photographie

Entreprises

  • Be Fabulous relooking - Styliste partenaire

    2016 - 2016 Styliste partenaire pour le L'événement BE FABULOUS RELOOKING,
    présentation de la collection Marie-Christine VERNÈS pour le défilé.
    http://befabulousrelooking.fr/

  • Prestige International Magazine - Graphiste / Maquettiste

    2015 - 2016 Mise en page magazine de 304 pages
    http://www.prestigeinternational-paris.com/

  • Défilé au Salon Biotyful - Styliste

    2015 - 2015 Présentation de la collection Marie-Christine VERNÈS

  • Loly - Webdesigner/Photographe

    2015 - 2015 Shooting photo, création du site internet, mise en page, responsive design
    http://vernesdesign.wix.com/loly

  • DELHO - Photographe/graphiste

    2014 - 2015 Photographie d'objets:
    Traitement photos, Shooting produit,
    Création de visuels produits
    http://delho.fr/

  • Festival populaire de poésie nue - Exposition le 25 mai 2013

    2013 - 2013 Exposition d’œuvres graphiques et textiles

  • Journal L'echo Régionale - PARUTION

    2013 - 2013

  • OKEY'NIGGIZ - Graphiste

    2012 - 2013 Réalisation de logo

  • DDAMAJAH - Styliste graphiste

    2012 - 2014 Réalisation de logos, illustration, dessin technique, réalisation vectorielle

  • Concours cité style d'ESMOD avec BERKA - Styliste-modéliste

    2012 - 2012 Participation au concours Cité Style 2012, parmi les 10 pré-sélectionnés sur plus de 100 participants

Formations

  • ECG, École En Communication Graphique

    Saint Ouen 2013 - 2014 Certification

    . Indesign
    . Illustrator
    . Photoshop
    . Règles typographiques
    . Connotation typographique
    . Étude du gabarit, surface d’empagement, colonnes et gouttières
    . réalisation Identité visuelle, Logo, Charte graphique, Jaquette, Leaflet, Affiche publicitaire, Invitation, Menu, Flyer, Plaquette, Brochure

  • Jacques Vaucanson

    Les Mureaux 2004 - 2006 tracé, patronage, réglage, coupe et assemblage de pièces de tissus

    BEP Métier de la mode

Réseau