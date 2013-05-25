Marie-Christine VERNÈS

À la recherche de postes en télétravail ou rencontre pour travailler sur projet intéressant d'infographie, dessin, photographie, pouvoir utiliser tous mes domaines de compétence dans un projet passionnant !

Également d'échanges artistiques tels que des collaborations pour habiller des artistes dans la musique (clip vidéo, concert… ) et autres domaines artistiques avec mes créations. Je suis à votre disposition pour tous renseignements complémentaires. http://www.vernesdesign.com



In search of teleworking jobs or meeting to work on interesting project of computer graphics, drawing, photography, to be able to use all my fields of competence in an exciting project !

Also artistic exchanges such as collaborations to dress artists in music (video clip, concert ...) and other artistic fields with my creations. I am at your disposal for any further information. http://www.vernesdesign.com



Mes compétences :

Illustrator

Couture

Mode

Indesign

Dessinatrice

Graphisme

Graphiste

Infographie

Design

Photographie