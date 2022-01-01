Marie Claire ASSANTI

• Système d’exploitation : Windows XP ; Windows 2003 server ;
Linux (Fedora Core 3, 4,5 ; Ubuntu)
• Logiciel de création de site web : Joomla
• Logiciel de Stéganographie : Caméléon v1.8 ; Hermetic Stego v7.41;
Wbstego 4.3 Open
• Logiciel de programmation : Visual C++ ; Dreamweaver 8.0
• Méthode d’analyse : MERISE (système d’information) ;
EBIOS (sécurité informatique)
• Atelier de Génie Logiciel (AGL) : Windev 10, 11
• Logiciel de simulation réseau : Packet Tracer, Boson Netsim v4 et v6,
Visio, GNS3
• Pare-feu logiciel : IPCOP, SME server
