Marie Claire ASSANTI

ABIDJAN

En résumé

• Système d’exploitation : Windows XP ; Windows 2003 server ;
Linux (Fedora Core 3, 4,5 ; Ubuntu)

• Logiciel de création de site web : Joomla

• Logiciel de Stéganographie : Caméléon v1.8 ; Hermetic Stego v7.41;
Wbstego 4.3 Open

• Logiciel de programmation : Visual C++ ; Dreamweaver 8.0

• Méthode d’analyse : MERISE (système d’information) ;
EBIOS (sécurité informatique)

• Atelier de Génie Logiciel (AGL) : Windev 10, 11

• Logiciel de simulation réseau : Packet Tracer, Boson Netsim v4 et v6,
Visio, GNS3

• Pare-feu logiciel : IPCOP, SME server

Entreprises

  • SIRE TELECOM Plus - Stagiaire

    maintenant extension du réseau informatique et courant ondulé du lycée français Blaise Pascal

  • WEB2 Consulting - Stagiaire

    maintenant developpement de logiciels sur windev

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau