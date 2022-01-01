Marie-Claire COLELOUGH

2009 - 2011Parfums, parfums d'ambiance, bougies parfumées sans paraben, produits de soins parfumés, bougies de massage, etc...
Energetix Bingen
- Marketing Director
2003 - maintenantMagnetic and fashion jewelery and accessories which combines beauty and wellness in an incomparable manner. Looking for new distributors worldwide.
Bijoux et accessoires avec aimants qui allient beauté et bien-être d'une façon incomparable. Je cherche de nouveaux distributeurs partout dans le monde
LR Health & Beauty Systems GmbH
- Team leader
1997 - maintenantLR Health & Beauty Systems GmbH, one of Germany’s leading network marketing enterprises for body care and beauty products as well as nutrition and jewellery, is represented in 32 countries and with 300,000 independent sales partners, LR is one of the leading global players in the industry. Its mainstays of success include Top-products with German quality standards, a professional car plan, a fair and transparent marketing plan as well as the cooperation with celebrities like Bruce Willis, Heidi Klum, Leona Lewis, the Desperate Housewives, Michael Schumacher, Boris Becker and Marcus Schenkenberg. The company attaches particular importance to educating and training managers, which is conducted at its own academy.
LR is also a member of the following associations: Verband der Vertriebsfirmen Kosmetischer Erzeugnisse e.V. (VKE) [German cosmetics distributors and marketing association], Bundesverband deutscher Industrie- und Handelsunternehmen für Arzneimittel, Reformwaren, Nahrungs-ergänzungsmittel und Körperpflegemittel e.V. (BDHI), [Association of German industrial and trading firms for pharmaceuticals, health care products, food supplements and personal hygiene products], Industrieverband Körperpflege und Waschmittel (IKW) [German Cosmetic, Toiletry, Perfumery and Detergent Association]. LR is TÜV-certified according to ISO 9001-2008.
Cabouchon
- Marketing Director Expert member of the Executive Club
1993 - 1997Fashion jewelry and accessories
Cabouchon was one of Britain’s most successful direct-selling businesses with a turnover of GBP 140 million.
•Member of the International Top Executive Distributors.
•Invited as a guest speaker in coaching seminars (Lausanne, Geneva, Lugano).
•Awarded for the 5nd highest monthly remuneration cheque in Switzerland