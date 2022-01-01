Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie Claire PION
Ajouter
Marie Claire PION
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
pack office
logiciel unicamp
logiciel inaxel
Entreprises
atlantique événementiel
- Responsable événementiel
2015 - 2016
Airotel La Plage
- Responsable accueil
2011 - 2014
Formations
CIPECMA
Chatelaillon Plage
2006 - 2008
bts animation et gestion touristique locale
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel