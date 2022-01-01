Retail
Marie CLAISSE
Marie CLAISSE
AIX LES BAINS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENTREPRISE BTP
- ASSISTANTE DIRECTEUR TRAVAUX
2012 - maintenant
IBC SOLAR
- Responsable Administration des Ventes
LE BOURGET DU LAC
2008 - 2012
CHAMPAGNE PANNIER
- ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE
1998 - 2008
ENTREPRISE THOURAUD
- RESPONSABLE SECRETARIAT
1994 - 1998
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Brigitte CLAESGES
Claire FLEURY
Ghislain BAROU
Julien MARIE
Marc SCHNEIDER
Olivier DEHAN
Pascale LEJEUNE
Pierre-Jean BONNEFOND
Thierry BORY
Vincent ROGEON