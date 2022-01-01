Retail
Marie-Claude JEAN-PIERRE
Ajouter
Marie-Claude JEAN-PIERRE
SAINT GRATIEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Réactivité
Entreprises
Agence Luna Presse
- Assistante attachée de presse
maintenant
Cabinet PORTELLI
- Assistante Polyvalente
maintenant
Amelis Groupe Sodexo
- chargée de recrutement
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - maintenant
Randstad
- Chargée de recrutement
Saint Denis
2011 - 2012
Babychou Services
- Stagiaire chargée de recrutement
2010 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Darius Milhaud
Kremlin Bicêtre
2001 - 2005
stt
Réseau
Alexandra NKWAWO
Aurelie DIJON
Blueway SEARCH
Cedric ROGER
Eric LAMY
Hélène BONNET
Judith COULANGES
Meriem ENNAJEM