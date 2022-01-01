Retail
Marie-Claude JOLLY
Marie-Claude JOLLY
METZ Cedex 01
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion locative
intermédiaire
Entreprises
Batigère
- Responsable d'Agence
METZ Cedex 01
2009 - maintenant
Batigère
- Responsable du service contentieux
METZ Cedex 01
2005 - 2009
Formations
ECOLE NATIONALE DE PROCEDURE ENP
Paris
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Betty TREILLE
Corinne LOUVANCOURT
Laetitia VERCOUTTER
Marc ASOKOUMAR
Morgane BERAUDO
Olivier ROYER
Perez CORINNE
Philippe DELORME
Servane LE QUERRE