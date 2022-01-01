Retail
Marie Clémence VELLAS - DE LANNURIEN
Marie Clémence VELLAS - DE LANNURIEN
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Droit
Entreprises
SCP DETHIEUX ESPAGNO MAUBREY VIGIER ESPAGNO
- Notaire Assistant
2010 - maintenant
Université Toulouse 1 Capitole et Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail
- Chargée d'enseignement
2009 - 2011
SCP DUCASSE DAVID LEHMANN BOYER
- Notaire stagiaire
2006 - 2008
Formations
Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1 DSN
Toulouse
2006 - 2009
Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1
Toulouse
2004 - 2005
Réseau
Amandine FOURE
Corinne FEUILLETTE
Coryne VAUVELLE
Grégoire LOUSTALET
Grégoire MASURE
Laurent GIRAUD
Nadir DAOUDI
Soline HUG DE LARAUZE
Timothée STEFFENS