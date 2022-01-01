Menu

Marie COLLET

En résumé

I started my engineering studies in 2008, before specializing in Software Engineering. I have been working 3 years in Mosoft in Bergen (Norway) as a developer. During my studies, I have been managing different projects, and worked with various people (artists, students, researchers, engineers).

I love mathematics, logic and algorithmic and that’s the first reason why I choose to study computer science. I like to analyze a complex situation, to dig in my mind to find the best solution. I am always fascinated by how, in IT, stuff fits together.

I love logic, algorithmics, artificial intelligence, combinatorial problems and operational research.

Today, I am particulary interested in artistic projects, related to new technologies. I am fascinated by interactive systems and ergonomics. My dream is to work in an international context, in a young and dynamic company.

Entreprises

  • Mosoft AS - Developer

    2014 - maintenant Full process: Specifications, development, testing, integration of features.
    Technical support.
    Add functionalities to an existing business solution, Uni Økonomi
    Work in a Norwegian environment. Communication: English and Norwegian
    Technologies:
    C#, VB6, T-SQL, webservices, excel.
    Libraries: Telerik, Xceed.
    Daily use of scrum, GIT, Visual Studio, SQL server management studio.

  • Amadeus IT Group - Développeur

Formations

  • Shanghai University / UTSEUS (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2011 - 2012

  • UTC (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 2008 - 2013 Ingenieur logiciel

    Main courses:
    ■ Artificial intelligence, logic programming
    ■ Operational research and combinatorial optimization
    ■ Software technologies for managing corporate knowledge
    ■ Interactive systems engineering, ergonomics
    ■ Object-oriented programming and design
    ■ Data bases

    Activities:
    ■ rugby, badminton, ■ Organisation of the festival "Les vieilles pipettes" in 2010 to 2013, ■ Concert responsible for

