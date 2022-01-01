Marie COLLET

I started my engineering studies in 2008, before specializing in Software Engineering. I have been working 3 years in Mosoft in Bergen (Norway) as a developer. During my studies, I have been managing different projects, and worked with various people (artists, students, researchers, engineers).



I love mathematics, logic and algorithmic and that’s the first reason why I choose to study computer science. I like to analyze a complex situation, to dig in my mind to find the best solution. I am always fascinated by how, in IT, stuff fits together.



I love logic, algorithmics, artificial intelligence, combinatorial problems and operational research.



Today, I am particulary interested in artistic projects, related to new technologies. I am fascinated by interactive systems and ergonomics. My dream is to work in an international context, in a young and dynamic company.