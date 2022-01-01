Marie CONSTANTIN

-
Watcheezy
- Business Developper
2016 - 2017
-
DECATHLON
- Retail Manager
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - 2015
-
BRITTANY FERRIES
- Stewardess
Roscoff
2013 - 2013
-
LEROY MERLIN
- Cashier
Lezennes
2013 - 2013
-
Decathlon France
- Responsable rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - 2015
-
THE GAME COCK INN
- Restaurant Manager
2012 - 2013
Restaurant Manager THE GAME COCK INN, Pub, Hotel, restaurant.
Dales, National Park, England : Leadership experiences, team player, people
management and staff training.
-
ROUDENN GRAFIK Plérin
- Sales representative
2011 - 2011
marketing management.
-
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
- Civil Servant
Montrouge
2011 - 2011
-
GAMBILLE BIOCOOP
- Communication Manager
2010 - 2010
-
CHALUTIER
- Waitress
2010 - 2010
CHALUTIER, bar-restaurant receptionist, payment, waiting on, washing up
-
crêperie
- Waitress
2007 - 2008
Waitress RATELIER crêperie restaurant tasks : receptionist, payment, waiting on, washing up