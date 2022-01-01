Menu

Marie CONSTANTIN

PLÉRIN

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Watcheezy - Business Developper

    2016 - 2017

  • DECATHLON - Retail Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - 2015

  • BRITTANY FERRIES - Stewardess

    Roscoff 2013 - 2013

  • LEROY MERLIN - Cashier

    Lezennes 2013 - 2013

  • Decathlon France - Responsable rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - 2015

  • THE GAME COCK INN - Restaurant Manager

    2012 - 2013 Restaurant Manager THE GAME COCK INN, Pub, Hotel, restaurant.
    Dales, National Park, England : Leadership experiences, team player, people
    management and staff training.

  • ROUDENN GRAFIK Plérin - Sales representative

    2011 - 2011 marketing management.

  • CRÉDIT AGRICOLE - Civil Servant

    Montrouge 2011 - 2011

  • GAMBILLE BIOCOOP - Communication Manager

    2010 - 2010

  • CHALUTIER - Waitress

    2010 - 2010 CHALUTIER, bar-restaurant receptionist, payment, waiting on, washing up

  • crêperie - Waitress

    2007 - 2008 Waitress RATELIER crêperie restaurant tasks : receptionist, payment, waiting on, washing up

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Management, Mbway

    Rennes 2013 - 2015 Master

    Management commerce marketing et entrepreneuriat

  • MBWay (Rennes)

    Rennes 2013 - 2015

  • Babcock International (Austwick)

    Austwick 2012 - 2013 National vocational qualification

    hospitality supervision and leadership

  • Université Catholique De L'Ouest Bs Arradon UCO (Arradon)

    Arradon 2010 - 2011 Licence

    Sciences de l'information et de la communication

