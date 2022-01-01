Menu

Marie COUFFIGNALS

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale

Entreprises

  • Franke Roblin - Responsable de Secteur

    2015 - maintenant

  • Electrolux - Responsable de clientèle

    Senlis 2007 - maintenant Responsable de clientèle - secteur Sud Ouest

    - Gestion et développement d’un portefeuille client

    - Organisation et réalisation des formations clients

    - Prospection

    - Gestion des budgets

  • Delec - Assistante commerciale

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Sud Management BTS NRC (Agen)

    Agen 2003 - 2005 BTS force de vente

Réseau