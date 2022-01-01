Retail
Marie COUFFIGNALS
Marie COUFFIGNALS
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Entreprises
Franke Roblin
- Responsable de Secteur
2015 - maintenant
Electrolux
- Responsable de clientèle
Senlis
2007 - maintenant
Responsable de clientèle - secteur Sud Ouest
- Gestion et développement d’un portefeuille client
- Organisation et réalisation des formations clients
- Prospection
- Gestion des budgets
Delec
- Assistante commerciale
2003 - 2005
Formations
Sud Management BTS NRC (Agen)
Agen
2003 - 2005
BTS force de vente
Réseau
Anthony MICHELANT
Carole FLEURY
Catherine MARTIN
Cédric MASSELOT
Concepteur VENDEUR
Franck GREVET
Frédéric LOQUIN
Julien MALATY
Nicolas DUFOULON
Peggy CHRETIEN