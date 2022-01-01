Marie COULON

Growing-up in the south of France, Toulouse, I have always been passionate by strategy, marketing-communication and have always had a deep interest in the international business. I did several linguistics exchanges in the United States, I studied a year in the Netherlands and I worked in Germany for two years. Which is the result I appreciate so much working in a multicultural environment.

I am highly resourceful, motivated and open-minded. I am a reliable partner and committed to provide results. As a self-starter, I like having responsibilities and taking initiatives. Furthermore, I am a strong team player. I am quickly accepted and viewed as a person of trust who can solve difficult problems, not only with expertise, but also with empathy and human warmth.



Highlights of my professional career that may be of interest to you include:



• Marketing skills: market researches, product development, strategic marketing plan, track trends & monitor competition, collecting customer feedback, develop market opportunity;

• Communication skills: event organization, newsletter, best practices recognition, budget planning, mission and vision creation, kit of communication, awareness sessions;

• Commercial skills: monitoring activity, negotiation, provide customer services, build strong relationship with customers and suppliers, ability to foster a collaborative, team-oriented approach by animating network, provides results of sales;

• Lean skills: Visual management, PDCA, SQCDP, Voice of Customer, Go Look and See.



I am currently seeking for new opportunities in the field of Marketing and Communication, feel free to contact me!



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Marketing opérationnel

Lean management

Communication interne

Études marketing

Marketing stratégique

Marketing

Accompagnement au changement

Conduite du changement

Lean Engineering