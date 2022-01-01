Menu

Marie COULON

Blagnac

En résumé

Growing-up in the south of France, Toulouse, I have always been passionate by strategy, marketing-communication and have always had a deep interest in the international business. I did several linguistics exchanges in the United States, I studied a year in the Netherlands and I worked in Germany for two years. Which is the result I appreciate so much working in a multicultural environment.
I am highly resourceful, motivated and open-minded. I am a reliable partner and committed to provide results. As a self-starter, I like having responsibilities and taking initiatives. Furthermore, I am a strong team player. I am quickly accepted and viewed as a person of trust who can solve difficult problems, not only with expertise, but also with empathy and human warmth.

Highlights of my professional career that may be of interest to you include:

• Marketing skills: market researches, product development, strategic marketing plan, track trends & monitor competition, collecting customer feedback, develop market opportunity;
• Communication skills: event organization, newsletter, best practices recognition, budget planning, mission and vision creation, kit of communication, awareness sessions;
• Commercial skills: monitoring activity, negotiation, provide customer services, build strong relationship with customers and suppliers, ability to foster a collaborative, team-oriented approach by animating network, provides results of sales;
• Lean skills: Visual management, PDCA, SQCDP, Voice of Customer, Go Look and See.

I am currently seeking for new opportunities in the field of Marketing and Communication, feel free to contact me!

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing opérationnel
Lean management
Communication interne
Études marketing
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Accompagnement au changement
Conduite du changement
Lean Engineering

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Internal communication manager

    Blagnac 2013 - 2014 Cabin & Cargo
    Main mission: Promote the Change Program and its activities through an entire department
    (2,000 employees).
    Tasks: Communication strategy: conception of the communication plan to manage structural change.
    Variety of media support: events, brochure, leaflet, newsletter, esite, video.
    Development and evaluation of content strategy, creative work, agency briefing, budget planning, campaign planning, co-ordination, delivery and measurement, …
    Find the right message according to the identified audience.
    Ability to interact with divers stakeholders coming from different hierarchy level (cross functional & cross cultural).
    Conception of a “control room”, in order to manage strategy execution, providing clear direction and
    implementation plan (Provide an overview on the business situation and progress status).Lean tools knowledge (Kaizen, KPI (Key performance Indicators), PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, Act), VSM (Visual Stream Mapping), Process mapping…)

  • Airbus Group - Assistant marketing manager

    Blagnac 2012 - 2012 Main mission: Supporting on the elaboration of the strategy through a marketing plan.
    Tasks: benchmarks, advanced econometrics and consumer surveys, to secure the long term marketing
    decisions based on the needs of the group and competitive analysis.
    Final year dissertation: “In which measure the fact to spread the marketing plan through the
    different internal stakeholders, would reinforce the group’ strategy to set up?”

  • Foglieni caterer - Junior Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 Main mission: Commercial development and communication strategy.
    Tasks: Market research : Qualitative research / quantitative research; competitive analysis;
    Communication and Marketing plan to keep ahead of competitors.

  • Halloween Agency - Project manager Assistant

    Toulouse 2011 - 2011 Main mission: Creation of events.
    Tasks: liaising with clients to ascertain their precise event requirements; develop and implement
    project; communications plans, producing detailed proposals for events (e.g. timelines, suppliers,
    legal obligations, staffing and budgets), develop and maintain event timelines.

Formations

  • ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 Master's degree - Specialized Master in Marketing Management & Communication

    Main lectures: Marketing, Communication, e-Marketing, Strategy & Survey.
    Specializations: BtoB Marketing, International Marketing, Internal Communication, Aerospace.

  • ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2008 - 2011 Bachelor

    Main lectures: Marketing, Management, Accounting & Financial analysis, Negotiation.

    Including a year from 2009 to 2010 in Groningen (The Netherlands) with the specialization of product development & exportation.

Réseau