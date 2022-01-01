Menu

Marie COURBEBAISSE

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project management
Business developpement
International relations
Political economy
Business Strategy
Négociation internationale
CRM analytique

Entreprises

  • Chanel - Assistante chef de projet BI/CRM - support retail

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - 2014 Interdisciplinary approach of the fashion house's department.

    - Functional data administration management,
    - Data analysis on product, sales and clients data,
    - Sales reporting
    - Writing of specifications in the framework of BI projects,
    - Process modeling,
    - Support for fashion retail users,
    - CRM analysis
    - Creation of a collection planner through from the start to the end of the product life cycle

  • CNRS UMR 5220 – University of Lyon,Villeurbanne, France - Assistante chef de projet

    2012 - 2012 Implantation d'un projet neurologique européen sous MS Project 2010.

  • Association Vertiges Mode - Vice-présidente

    2012 - maintenant démarchages et organisations d'évènements de mode (défilés...)

Formations

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 2014 - 2015

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 2011 - 2013 Master Grande Ecole

    - majeure : Management de projet
    - mineure : Marketing

  • Institution Notre Dame Des Minimes (Lyon)

    Lyon 2009 - 2011

