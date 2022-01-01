Marie COURBEBAISSE

Mes compétences :
Project management
Business developpement
International relations
Political economy
Business Strategy
Négociation internationale
CRM analytique
Entreprises
Chanel
- Assistante chef de projet BI/CRM - support retail
Neuilly-sur-Seine2013 - 2014Interdisciplinary approach of the fashion house's department.
- Functional data administration management,
- Data analysis on product, sales and clients data,
- Sales reporting
- Writing of specifications in the framework of BI projects,
- Process modeling,
- Support for fashion retail users,
- CRM analysis
- Creation of a collection planner through from the start to the end of the product life cycle
CNRS UMR 5220 – University of Lyon,Villeurbanne, France
- Assistante chef de projet
2012 - 2012Implantation d'un projet neurologique européen sous MS Project 2010.
Association Vertiges Mode
- Vice-présidente
2012 - maintenantdémarchages et organisations d'évènements de mode (défilés...)