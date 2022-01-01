Menu

Marie COVIN

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Personne responsable, confiante, à forte capacité d'adaptation, ayant un bac +5 en management international, une maitrise des langues étrangères (Anglais et Chinois), une réelle sensibilité produit et 4 années d'expérience dans la vente, le marketing et l’événementiel à l’international (Shanghai, Chine). Je possède des compétences en développement commercial, en stratégie, en gestion de marques, en communication, combinées à une forte créativité, une polyvalence, une autonomie, une rigueur, une sociabilité et un goût prononcé pour les nouveaux challenges. En recherche active d’ un poste épanouissant dans la région de Montpellier.

A responsible, confident, adaptable and self-motivated individual with specialization in international management and the practice of foreign languages. Possessing excellent organization and communication skills combined with a strong creativity and a taste for challenges. Currently developing a challenging professional opportunity in Marketing, Sales, Communication and Brand Management.

Mes compétences :
Marketing promotionnel et opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Informatique
International management
Communication
Organisation d'évènements
International
Gestion
Chine
Management international
Marketing
Organisation
Adaptabilité
Relationnel

Entreprises

  • Globus Wine - Wine Shop Manager

    2014 - 2015 Shop management & Project Development
    Marketing & Sales Strategy for the venue
    B2C & B2B

    - Daily operations supervision to ensure the functioning of the shop
    - Sales & Marketing Strategy to improve profitability of the shop
    - Active marketing & communication development to increase visibility
    - Client Management: VIP program improvement and customer loyalty development
    - Design of communication tools
    - Creation of monthly events program & product promotions
    - Organization of monthly events for private clients or corporate
    - Wine selection for the shop: management of the shop portfolio
    - Stock Management
    - F&B program Management + cost control
    - Creation & Management of POS materials (from Design to end product)
    - Development of reporting tools
    - Administrative management
    - Staff management, recruitment & training

  • Altavis Fine Wines - Brand Manager

    Shanghai 2012 - 2014 Head of the Marketing Department
    Project Leader - Marketing Strategy - Brand development
    B2B

    - Creation and development of exclusive brands for the company
    - Creation of private labels for the company & private clients (from design to end product)
    - Management & development of 350 wine references on the Chinese Market
    - Management & development of wineries relationship with the company
    - Organization of all the wineries visit
    - Branding development for the company and its portfolio
    - Packaging creation and development for several brands (from design to end product)
    - Development of POS for the company (from design to end product)
    - Marketing and sales strategy
    - Organization of events & wine tastings on the HORECA market
    - Communication & Brand Visibility Management
    - Company representation during F&B events in Shanghai
    - Company representation during wine fairs and professional wine events in China
    - Logisitics coordination & reordering

  • FASIA GROUP - Assistante gestion de Projets

    2012 - 2012

  • Association M2i - Chef de Projets Évènementiels

    2011 - 2012 Création et Gestion d'évènements pour le Master M2i: flash recruitment, remise des diplômes, forum interculturel,...

  • Association TKC Prod - Chef de Projets

    2008 - 2011 Création et Gestion d'évènements et de soirées organisées à Montpellier (34): création de Planning, Gestion des Coûts, communication, Marketing, Promotions des events...

  • SIVU CLSH FONDESPIERRE - Animatrice Référent

    2007 - 2011 Obtention du BAFA en 2007. J'ai travaillé régulièrement pendant les vacances scolaires Françaises et les mercredis de l'année scolaire en parallèle de mes études. Etant animatrice référent, j'ai formé les stagiaires, j'étais responsable d'un groupe d'enfants et des actions des stagiaires, j'ai mené des réunions et organisé les plannings quotidiens des enfants,...

Formations

Réseau