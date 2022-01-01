Marie COVIN

Personne responsable, confiante, à forte capacité d'adaptation, ayant un bac +5 en management international, une maitrise des langues étrangères (Anglais et Chinois), une réelle sensibilité produit et 4 années d'expérience dans la vente, le marketing et l’événementiel à l’international (Shanghai, Chine). Je possède des compétences en développement commercial, en stratégie, en gestion de marques, en communication, combinées à une forte créativité, une polyvalence, une autonomie, une rigueur, une sociabilité et un goût prononcé pour les nouveaux challenges. En recherche active d’ un poste épanouissant dans la région de Montpellier.



A responsible, confident, adaptable and self-motivated individual with specialization in international management and the practice of foreign languages. Possessing excellent organization and communication skills combined with a strong creativity and a taste for challenges. Currently developing a challenging professional opportunity in Marketing, Sales, Communication and Brand Management.



Mes compétences :

Marketing promotionnel et opérationnel

Gestion de projet

Informatique

International management

Communication

Organisation d'évènements

International

Gestion

Chine

Management international

Marketing

Organisation

Adaptabilité

Relationnel