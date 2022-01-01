Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie CROZE
Ajouter
Marie CROZE
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Dynamique,souriante,
Mes compétences :
Responsable de restaurant
Entreprises
Pinocchio
- Responsable
2009 - maintenant
Groupe omeris
- Assistante administrative
2008 - 2008
Gestion courrier.
Mise en forme de documents
Tenue de standar.
Archivage
TR3 PROMEDIA
- Saisie informatique de fichiers clients
1996 - 2002
Restaurant le venezia et différents extra traiteur de Lyon
- Chef de rang
1989 - 1996
Formations
SEPR Lyon
Lyon
1987 - 1988
Réseau
Christophe PEILLET
Irène DALMASSO
Joelle RONDEPIERRE
Masson STEPHANIE
Maxime LACOUR
Mickael VELLA
Romain LELONG
Sylvain CECCHINI
Sylvie BOYET