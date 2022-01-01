Marie D'AUBERT

Mes compétences :
Organisée et sérieuse
Créatif
Marketing
Force de proposition
Brand Management
Entreprises
Children Worldwide Fashion
- Junior Product Manager - KARL LAGERFELD Kids
2015 - maintenantLaunch of "Karl Lagerfeld Kids" brand:
1 - Implementation of marketing strategy: set up of brand identity according to the mother brand, brand positioning on market, choice of labelling elements
2 - Collection construction: collaboration with designers, profitability management (volume, pricing, margin rate), market feed back analysis, management of retail boutiques assortment
3 - Collection presentation: design book collection, seminar
Children Worldwide Fashion
- Assistant Product manager - BURBERRY Children
2014 - 2015Assist the senior product manager in her daily tasks (SS15/FW15 collections):
1 - Collections construction: close study of competitors, performance analysis, analysis of concepts
2 - Collections development: driving and monitoring of products and samples in collaboration with design department
3 - Collections follow-up: datasheets, design book collection and other business documents, seminar, shooting organisation
The Reporthair
- Junior Marketing Consultant
2013 - 2014- Defining a new offer and its feasibility
- Assessment of market appetence
- Close study of competitors
- Distribution strategy development
Visual Instinct
- Photographe
2012 - 2012Photographie des produits d’Initial pour l’élaboration du catalogue vêtements.
ZE Agency
- Assistant internal sales and e-business
2012 - 2012- Commercial: responsible for a demanding international customers (questions, disputes, prospects), for local suppliers, and for local and international partners
- Operational management: optimizing the management / monitoring / supervision bookings
- Development of a new partnership to improve coverage of the company
- E-business: maintaining and improving the company reputation (newsletters, social networks)
Etoiles et Fêtes
- Assistante Marketing
2010 - 2010Stage principalement basé sur l'autonomie et l'innovation.
- Création de nouveaux concepts évènementiels (création et promotion)
- Agrandissement du portefeuille clients en évaluant les besoins d’une nouvelle cible (les comités d’entreprise)
- E-Business : amélioration de l'activité virtuelle de l'entreprise (mise à jour du site internet, animation de réseaux sociaux et plateformes)
- Evaluation de la concurrence : mise à jour et création de bases de données
- Suivi administratif : devis, commandes, facturations, accueil des clients
Formations
HAAGA-HELIA University Of Applied Sciences (Helsinki)