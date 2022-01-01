Menu

Marie D'AUBERT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organisée et sérieuse
Créatif
Marketing
Force de proposition
Brand Management

Entreprises

  • Children Worldwide Fashion - Junior Product Manager - KARL LAGERFELD Kids

    2015 - maintenant Launch of "Karl Lagerfeld Kids" brand:

    1 - Implementation of marketing strategy: set up of brand identity according to the mother brand, brand positioning on market, choice of labelling elements
    2 - Collection construction: collaboration with designers, profitability management (volume, pricing, margin rate), market feed back analysis, management of retail boutiques assortment
    3 - Collection presentation: design book collection, seminar

  • Children Worldwide Fashion - Assistant Product manager - BURBERRY Children

    2014 - 2015 Assist the senior product manager in her daily tasks (SS15/FW15 collections):

    1 - Collections construction: close study of competitors, performance analysis, analysis of concepts
    2 - Collections development: driving and monitoring of products and samples in collaboration with design department
    3 - Collections follow-up: datasheets, design book collection and other business documents, seminar, shooting organisation

  • The Reporthair - Junior Marketing Consultant

    2013 - 2014 - Defining a new offer and its feasibility
    - Assessment of market appetence
    - Close study of competitors
    - Distribution strategy development

  • Visual Instinct - Photographe

    2012 - 2012 Photographie des produits d’Initial pour l’élaboration du catalogue vêtements.

  • ZE Agency - Assistant internal sales and e-business

    2012 - 2012 - Commercial: responsible for a demanding international customers (questions, disputes, prospects), for local suppliers, and for local and international partners
    - Operational management: optimizing the management / monitoring / supervision bookings
    - Development of a new partnership to improve coverage of the company
    - E-business: maintaining and improving the company reputation (newsletters, social networks)

  • Etoiles et Fêtes - Assistante Marketing

    2010 - 2010 Stage principalement basé sur l'autonomie et l'innovation.

    - Création de nouveaux concepts évènementiels (création et promotion)
    - Agrandissement du portefeuille clients en évaluant les besoins d’une nouvelle cible (les comités d’entreprise)
    - E-Business : amélioration de l'activité virtuelle de l'entreprise (mise à jour du site internet, animation de réseaux sociaux et plateformes)
    - Evaluation de la concurrence : mise à jour et création de bases de données
    - Suivi administratif : devis, commandes, facturations, accueil des clients

Formations

  • HAAGA-HELIA University Of Applied Sciences (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 2011 - 2011 International Business, Validation Erasmus

  • EMLV (Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci)

    La Defense 2009 - 2014 Bac +5 "Marketing et Distribution"

    Egalement diplomée Bac +4 "Brand Management"

