Marie DAUMER

Nanterre

  • AXA France - Responsable commerciale agence d'assurance

    Nanterre 2007 - maintenant

  • AXA France - Collaboratrice commerciale

    Nanterre 2006 - 2007

  • Crédit Mutuel MABN - Conseillère Clientèle

    2003 - 2006

Formations

  • AFPA

    Langueux/St Brieuc 2012 - maintenant FPA: Formateur Professionnel d'Adultes

  • AFPA St Malo

    St Malo 2011 - 2011 Technico Commerciale

    VAE

