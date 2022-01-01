Retail
Marie DAUMER
Marie DAUMER
Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXA France
- Responsable commerciale agence d'assurance
Nanterre
2007 - maintenant
AXA France
- Collaboratrice commerciale
Nanterre
2006 - 2007
Crédit Mutuel MABN
- Conseillère Clientèle
2003 - 2006
Formations
AFPA
Langueux/St Brieuc
2012 - maintenant
FPA: Formateur Professionnel d'Adultes
AFPA St Malo
St Malo
2011 - 2011
Technico Commerciale
VAE
Alexia AGOUT (EP.BAUMELOU)
Séverine ROUSSEAU