Marie DECHENAUD
Marie DECHENAUD
Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SERMAT
- Assistante ressources humaines
Nanterre
2004 - maintenant
Gestion de l'administration du personnel
APC
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
Paris
2002 - 2004
Interface entre le service paie et le service du personnel
Formations
CIEFA Groupe IGS
Paris
2000 - 2001
Formation qualifiante d'assistante de direction du personnel
Lycée Mounier
Chatenay Malabry
1996 - 1999
BTS ASSISTANT DE GESTION PME-PMI
Lycée JB Corot
Savigny Sur Orge
1995 - 1996
BAC STT ACTIONS ET COMMUNICATIONS ADMINISTRATIVES
Réseau
Yann SELLIER