Marie DECHENAUD

Nanterre

En résumé

Entreprises

  • SERMAT - Assistante ressources humaines

    Nanterre 2004 - maintenant Gestion de l'administration du personnel

  • APC - Assistante Ressources Humaines

    Paris 2002 - 2004 Interface entre le service paie et le service du personnel

Formations

  • CIEFA Groupe IGS

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Formation qualifiante d'assistante de direction du personnel

  • Lycée Mounier

    Chatenay Malabry 1996 - 1999 BTS ASSISTANT DE GESTION PME-PMI

  • Lycée JB Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 1995 - 1996 BAC STT ACTIONS ET COMMUNICATIONS ADMINISTRATIVES

