Marie DEGERMANN CHEREAU

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Chef de projet
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • Cartier - Senior Product Development Manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant conic jewelry new products introduction Program Manager
    Cross-functional team management (Marketing team, Designers, jewelry and stones Experts, R&D, Manufacturing, buyers, schedulers, client support)

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Engineering Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2015 Perimeter: Fuel Injection Components Design and Development
    Leading specification, design and development of engine components for worldwide Peugeot-Citroën engines in innovation, development and serial life phases
    Team Manager of 20 project engineers, business unit of 800 Millions Euros per year
    Defining the strategic technology and sourcing plan (mid- and long term) with the purchasing dept.
    Driving cost effective R&D process optimization with strategic suppliers
    Conducting changes in work practices and processes, enhancing team effectiveness through Lean Product Development and continuous improvement

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Project Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2011 Perimeter: Entirely new 3 cylinder gasoline engine family development (natural aspirated and turbocharged direct injection engines), upper engine parts
    Overall responsibility for the successful achievement of performance, safety, quality, delivery and costs targets on assigned perimeter
    Management of 20 project/quality engineers + 22 CAD/CAM technicians
    Close ties with suppliers, with PSA manufacturing and purchasing departments

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Expert engineer

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2008 Perimeter: Valvetrain
    Advanced engineering (projects) and technology watch on engine parts with key customer attributes
    Conducted international training and coaching programs for PSA on valvetrain parts design and manufacturing processes.
    Achievement of a digital handbook of valvetrain design, know-how and manufacturing processes

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Project engineer

    Rueil Malmaison 2003 - 2005 Specification, design, development of engine parts
    Supplier management

  • Daimler AG - Engineer trainee - Diplomarbeit

    LE CHESNAY 2002 - 2002 Powertrain advanced engineering, fuel injection strategies development for a new V6 TC Diesel application

  • Daimler AG - Engineer trainee

    LE CHESNAY 2001 - 2001 Test procedure and software development for in-car vehicle dynamics measurements and data post-processing

Formations

Réseau