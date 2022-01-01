Marie DEGERMANN CHEREAU

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Chef de projet
Ingénierie
Entreprises
Cartier
- Senior Product Development Manager
Paris2015 - maintenantconic jewelry new products introduction Program Manager
Cross-functional team management (Marketing team, Designers, jewelry and stones Experts, R&D, Manufacturing, buyers, schedulers, client support)
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Engineering Manager
Rueil Malmaison2011 - 2015Perimeter: Fuel Injection Components Design and Development
Leading specification, design and development of engine components for worldwide Peugeot-Citroën engines in innovation, development and serial life phases
Team Manager of 20 project engineers, business unit of 800 Millions Euros per year
Defining the strategic technology and sourcing plan (mid- and long term) with the purchasing dept.
Driving cost effective R&D process optimization with strategic suppliers
Conducting changes in work practices and processes, enhancing team effectiveness through Lean Product Development and continuous improvement
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Project Manager
Rueil Malmaison2008 - 2011Perimeter: Entirely new 3 cylinder gasoline engine family development (natural aspirated and turbocharged direct injection engines), upper engine parts
Overall responsibility for the successful achievement of performance, safety, quality, delivery and costs targets on assigned perimeter
Management of 20 project/quality engineers + 22 CAD/CAM technicians
Close ties with suppliers, with PSA manufacturing and purchasing departments
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Expert engineer
Rueil Malmaison2005 - 2008Perimeter: Valvetrain
Advanced engineering (projects) and technology watch on engine parts with key customer attributes
Conducted international training and coaching programs for PSA on valvetrain parts design and manufacturing processes.
Achievement of a digital handbook of valvetrain design, know-how and manufacturing processes
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Project engineer
Rueil Malmaison2003 - 2005Specification, design, development of engine parts
Supplier management
Daimler AG
- Engineer trainee - Diplomarbeit
LE CHESNAY2002 - 2002Powertrain advanced engineering, fuel injection strategies development for a new V6 TC Diesel application
Daimler AG
- Engineer trainee
LE CHESNAY2001 - 2001Test procedure and software development for in-car vehicle dynamics measurements and data post-processing