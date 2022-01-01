Retail
Marie DELCAMBRE
Marie DELCAMBRE
NANTES
En résumé
Entreprises
Association France Horizon CAO Migrants
- Formatrice stagiaire
2017 - 2017
RESEAU GESAT -MERCI OSCAR conciergerie citoyenne
- Formatrice stagiaire
Paris
2016 - 2016
BRICO DÉPÔT
- Responsable Emploi et Mobilité
Longpont-sur-Orge
2000 - 2003
Castorama
- Responsable developpement RH
Templemars
1991 - 1998
Auchan Retail France
- Responsable RH Site
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1987 - 1991
Formations
AFPA ST HERBLAIN
St Herblain
2016 - 2017
titre professionnel (en cours)
Université De Droit (Nantes)
Nantes
2003 - 2004
DESS (Master 2) Droit et gestion RH
Réseau
Anne-France DAVID
Aude VEYRIERES
Geoffroy VERDIER
Laurent RICHARD