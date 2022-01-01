Menu

Marie DELCAMBRE

NANTES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Association France Horizon CAO Migrants - Formatrice stagiaire

    2017 - 2017

  • RESEAU GESAT -MERCI OSCAR conciergerie citoyenne - Formatrice stagiaire

    Paris 2016 - 2016

  • BRICO DÉPÔT - Responsable Emploi et Mobilité

    Longpont-sur-Orge 2000 - 2003

  • Castorama - Responsable developpement RH

    Templemars 1991 - 1998

  • Auchan Retail France - Responsable RH Site

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1987 - 1991

Formations

  • AFPA ST HERBLAIN

    St Herblain 2016 - 2017 titre professionnel (en cours)

  • Université De Droit (Nantes)

    Nantes 2003 - 2004 DESS (Master 2) Droit et gestion RH

