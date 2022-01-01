Retail
Marie DELMOTTE
Marie DELMOTTE
DENAIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Entreprises
Lefranc
- Commerciale Sédentaire
2014 - maintenant
VALOUTIL
- Commerciale Sédentaire
2011 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Alfred Kastler
Denain
2011 - 2013
BTS technico-commercial
Denain
Lycée Alfred Kastler
59220
2010 - 2011
Baccalaureate Degree
Lycée Alfred Kastler