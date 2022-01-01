Retail
Marie DELORT
Marie DELORT
SAINT MALO
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CH saint Malo
- Infirmiére en soins palliatifs
2014 - maintenant
CHU ST MALO
- INFIRMIERE
2002 - 2010
CANCEROLOGIE
CHU ARRAS
- INFIRMIERE
2000 - 2002
REANIMATION NEO NATALE
Formations
CH St Malo
Saint Malo
2015 - 2016
hypnose en douleur
CH St Malo
Saint Malo
2015 - 2015
aucun
IFSI CHRU Lille
Lille
1997 - 2000
INFIRMIERE
Réseau
Céline DESRUMAUX
Matthieu LE BORGNE
Patrick BAILLY
Patrick LE MARTIN