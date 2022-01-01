Retail
Marie Edwige CHAGNA TCHOUTANG
Ajouter
Marie Edwige CHAGNA TCHOUTANG
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Business center
- Secrétaire
2004 - maintenant
Formations
College De La Salle (Douala)
Douala
2000 - 2001
Technicien en bureautique option secrétariat
Réseau
Christian TCHUINTE FOTSO
Daniel MONGA
Emile Parfait SIMB
Olivier LUISETTI
Peucheret MATHIAS
Roger Duplex NGUEPNANG YOUMBI
