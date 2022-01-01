Menu

Marie KERGROACH

GOUESNOU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Distrileg - Employée ls

    2001 - maintenant

  • Distrileg - Employée ls

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • Notre Dame De Bonne Nouvelle (Brest)

    Brest 1991 - 1995 hotellerie /restauration

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :