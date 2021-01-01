Marie KIRSCHEN

Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Management
Réseaux sociaux
Rédaction web
Journalisme en ligne
Journalisme
Entreprises
BuzzFeed News
- Rédactrice
2015 - maintenantRédactrice spécialisée sur les réseaux sociaux et la culture internet.
-----
Social News Reporting.
Libération
- Rédactrice
Paris2015 - 2015Rédaction, curation, SME. Animation du « Direct » quotidien.
---
Reporting, curation, SME and live.
Well Well Well
- Fondatrice et rédactrice en chef
2013 - maintenantGestion de projet. Lancement d’un nouveau média de A à Z : un mook vendu en librairies. Coordination. Ecriture de longs formats et d’enquêtes.
---
Creation of a new magazine, sold in bookstores.
Long forms and features.
Têtu
- Cheffe de rubrique
2010 - 2013Responsable éditoriale du site féminin Têtue.com. Ecriture, édition, mise en ligne, newsletter et réseaux sociaux.
---
Section Editor of Têtue.com, the female website of Têtu. In charge of women content (reporting, editing, newsletter, social networks)
l'Express
- Rédactrice freelance
Paris2010 - 2010Rédactrice sur la santé, l'éducation, la politique. Web et print.
---
Health, education, politics. Web and print.