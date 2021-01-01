Menu

Marie KIRSCHEN

PARIS

Rédaction
Management
Réseaux sociaux
Rédaction web
Journalisme en ligne
Journalisme

  • BuzzFeed News - Rédactrice

    2015 - maintenant Rédactrice spécialisée sur les réseaux sociaux et la culture internet.
    Social News Reporting.

  • Libération - Rédactrice

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Rédaction, curation, SME. Animation du « Direct » quotidien.
    Reporting, curation, SME and live.

  • Well Well Well - Fondatrice et rédactrice en chef

    2013 - maintenant Gestion de projet. Lancement d’un nouveau média de A à Z : un mook vendu en librairies. Coordination. Ecriture de longs formats et d’enquêtes.
    Creation of a new magazine, sold in bookstores.
    Long forms and features.

  • Têtu - Cheffe de rubrique

    2010 - 2013 Responsable éditoriale du site féminin Têtue.com. Ecriture, édition, mise en ligne, newsletter et réseaux sociaux.
    Section Editor of Têtue.com, the female website of Têtu. In charge of women content (reporting, editing, newsletter, social networks)

  • l'Express - Rédactrice freelance

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Rédactrice sur la santé, l'éducation, la politique. Web et print.
    Health, education, politics. Web and print.

