Marie-Laurence MICHON
Marie-Laurence MICHON
IZERNORE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Finance
Entreprises
LGR EMBALLAGES
- Comptable
2013 - maintenant
SCP MERCIECA & MONNET
- Responsable Comptable
2013 - 2013
MECAPLAST
- Responsable Comptable
Clamart
2003 - 2013
SARL BERTHIER HPS
- Comptable
1990 - 2003
Supermarché STOC
- Comptable
1986 - 1990
Formations
Lycée Carriat (Bourg En Bresse)
Bourg En Bresse
1984 - 1986
BTS
Emmanuel POLLOSSON
Jean Louis LELARGE
Jean-Luc JUNG
José MARTINEZ
Ludovic TABUREL
Martine VOLAND
Philippe JOUVENEAU
Rémy COMMANDEUR
Séverine FERNANDES DUARTE
Sophie CROPAT