Marie LEBRUN
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Direction Technique - Branche Courrier Colis, La Poste
- Ergonome
2016 - 2019
La Poste
- Ergonome chargée PSST Plate-forme Industrielle Courrier, Languedoc
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
2012 - 2016
La Poste
- Stagiaire Ergonome, Plate-forme Industrielle Courrier, Midi-Pyrénées
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
2012 - 2012
Formations
CUFR Jean François Champollion
Albi
2010 - 2012
Master 2
Réseau
Arnaud PERRAULT
Celine BORGNE
Christophe COUTADEUR
Cyrille GONTIER
Jean-François D'ANGELO
Marine JOANNIS
Mélika BENACEUR
Odile PAUTARD-SOULE
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Vincent LEBRUN