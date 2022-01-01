Menu

Marie-Myrtille MARICHAL

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Consultante en Affaires Publiques et fonds européens

Mes compétences :
Lobbying

Entreprises

  • Lysios Public Affairs - Consultante

    2010 - maintenant

  • Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira, MADRID - Paralegal junior

    2010 - 2010

  • Vivendi SA - Intern in the Legal Department

    Paris Cedex 08 2007 - 2008 Competition law
    - Preparing contributions to the consultations of the European Commission on remedies
    - Preparatory researches and memos on the firm's litigations and competition cases for the subsidiaries, the
    Secrétaire Général or the Legal Department
    Media and Telecommunications
    - Memos for the Secrétaire général on specific/technical matters: Digital Rights Management, case-law on
    illegal downloading and copyright infringement
    - Representing the legal department during outside events and meetings
    Corporate experience
    - Team work with other departments on new markets
    - In charge of preparing the content of conferences/courses
    - Participating in the preparation of the general shareholders meeting

  • Calpak - Employee in the Export Department

    2006 - 2006 Commercial contact with clients all over Europe
    In charge of the export department during one week
    In charge of translating the whole company’s website and leaflets (English-French)

Formations

  • College D'Europe / College Of Europe (Varsovie)

    Varsovie 2008 - 2009 Marché intérieur (Droit et économie)

    Mention Très bien

    Aspects institutionnel/politiques/économiques et juridiques de l'UE; régulation du marché intérieur (politique de la concurrence, application des libertés de circulation); Options: régulation des industries de réseaux, représentation des intérêts

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Droit européen

    Droit de la concurrence, droit social, droit fiscal, contentieux communautaire, actions et politiques communautaires

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Aix En Provence 2002 - 2007 Relations internationales et européennes

    Mention Bien

    Master professionnel en "politiques européennes appliquées"
    Diplôme de l'IEP

Réseau

