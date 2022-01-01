Marie-Myrtille MARICHAL

Consultante en Affaires Publiques et fonds européens
Mes compétences :
Lobbying
Entreprises
Lysios Public Affairs
- Consultante
2010 - maintenant
Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira, MADRID
- Paralegal junior
2010 - 2010
Vivendi SA
- Intern in the Legal Department
Paris Cedex 082007 - 2008Competition law
- Preparing contributions to the consultations of the European Commission on remedies
- Preparatory researches and memos on the firm's litigations and competition cases for the subsidiaries, the
Secrétaire Général or the Legal Department
Media and Telecommunications
- Memos for the Secrétaire général on specific/technical matters: Digital Rights Management, case-law on
illegal downloading and copyright infringement
- Representing the legal department during outside events and meetings
Corporate experience
- Team work with other departments on new markets
- In charge of preparing the content of conferences/courses
- Participating in the preparation of the general shareholders meeting
Calpak
- Employee in the Export Department
2006 - 2006Commercial contact with clients all over Europe
In charge of the export department during one week
In charge of translating the whole company’s website and leaflets (English-French)
Formations
College D'Europe / College Of Europe (Varsovie)
Varsovie2008 - 2009Marché intérieur (Droit et économie)
Mention Très bien
Aspects institutionnel/politiques/économiques et juridiques de l'UE; régulation du marché intérieur (politique de la concurrence, application des libertés de circulation); Options: régulation des industries de réseaux, représentation des intérêts