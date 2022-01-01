Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marilyn WOOD
Ajouter
Marilyn WOOD
GOUDELIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
La crevette bleue
- Equipière en cafétéria
2013 - maintenant
Service, plonge
Ecuries Roman Montfort
- Bénévole en centre équestre
2012 - 2013
Entrainement des chevaux
Co-encadrement de groupes d'enfants
Macdonald
- Equipière
2012 - 2012
Caissière
Formations
Université Catholique De Bretagne Ouest Nord (UCO BN)
Guingamp
2015 - maintenant
licence 2
Université Catholique De Bretagne Ouest Nord (UCO BN)
Guingamp
2014 - 2015
licence 1
Université Catholique De L'Ouest
Guingamp
2014 - 2016