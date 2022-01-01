Menu

Marilyn WOOD

GOUDELIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • La crevette bleue - Equipière en cafétéria

    2013 - maintenant Service, plonge

  • Ecuries Roman Montfort - Bénévole en centre équestre

    2012 - 2013 Entrainement des chevaux
    Co-encadrement de groupes d'enfants

  • Macdonald - Equipière

    2012 - 2012 Caissière

Formations