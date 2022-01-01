Menu

Marina BEAUFILS-HUGOT

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rosenau

En résumé

I am Biologist with a strong background in several different topics like immunology, molecular biology, bone and kidney tissue engineering, regenerative medicine.

Currently I am following courses to get the Certificate of Advanced Studies in Clinical research I (University of Basel) to get a new knowledge in Clinical research field.

By consequences, I am seeking a job in Clinical trials area like Senior Project manager or Clinical project manager in Basel area (Switzerland).

Entreprises

  • Biozentrum - Docteur en Biologie

    Paris maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel