Virologist of training with good experiences in research and higher education, I want to participate in the development of training to help people in their professional project and lessons in Science for everyone.



Look at my DocPro profil : http://www.mydocpro.org/p/marina-caillet-34a (En)

http://www.mydocpro.org/p/marina-caillet-330 (Fr)



Mes compétences :

Virologie

Biologie cellulaire

Encadrement

Microbiologie

Biochimie

Communication

Microscopie confocale

Biologie moléculaire

Enseignement universitaire