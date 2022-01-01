RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Charenton-le-Pont
Virologist of training with good experiences in research and higher education, I want to participate in the development of training to help people in their professional project and lessons in Science for everyone.
Look at my DocPro profil : http://www.mydocpro.org/p/marina-caillet-34a (En)
http://www.mydocpro.org/p/marina-caillet-330 (Fr)
Mes compétences :
Virologie
Biologie cellulaire
Encadrement
Microbiologie
Biochimie
Communication
Microscopie confocale
Biologie moléculaire
Enseignement universitaire