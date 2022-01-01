Menu

Marina CAILLET

CHARENTON LE PONT

En résumé

Virologist of training with good experiences in research and higher education, I want to participate in the development of training to help people in their professional project and lessons in Science for everyone.

Look at my DocPro profil : http://www.mydocpro.org/p/marina-caillet-34a (En)
http://www.mydocpro.org/p/marina-caillet-330 (Fr)

Mes compétences :
Virologie
Biologie cellulaire
Encadrement
Microbiologie
Biochimie
Communication
Microscopie confocale
Biologie moléculaire
Enseignement universitaire

Entreprises

  • Sup'Biotech, école d'ingénieurs en Biotechnologies - Educational Manager Associate

    2015 - 2016 - Planning and coordination of teaching, educational monitoring third year students of the Bachelor program,
    - Management of absences and notes, listening, coaching and guiding students in their school careers),
    - Recruitment of casual trainers and guest speakers.

  • Institut Pasteur - Reasearch Scientist

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Project management/communication:
    - Project design, data analysis and summary of results
    - Collaborations within and outside of Pasteur Institute
    - Writing of scientific articles and grants in English and French

    Organizational skills:
    - Planning and organization of reagents stocks
    - Management of lab products and reagents, negotiations with suppliers

    Results:
    - Participation in the characterization of the formation and transmission of new infectious units of HTLV-1 and HIV-1 virus, composed of viral particles aggregates embedded in an extracellular matrix cocoon.
    - Identification of extracellular matrice compounds involved in the formation of viral particles agregates to define new targets that block HIV-1 cell-to-cell transmission.

  • Gustave Roussy - Reasearch Scientist

    Villejuif 2012 - 2013 Project management/communication:
    - Project design, data analysis and summary of results
    - Collaborations within and outside of Gustave Roussy Institute
    - Writing of scientific articles and grants in English and French

    Organizational skills:
    - Planning and organization of reagents stocks
    - Management of lab products and reagents, negotiations with suppliers
    - Supervision of students

    Results:
    - Participation in the characterization of the role inflamasome in the entry of HIV-1.
    - Participation in the characterization of a novel mechanism of cell death: the entosis.

  • Université Paris Diderot - Monitrice

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Coaching practical work in biochemistry from second-year student license.

  • Inserm - PhD Graduate Student

    PARIS 13 2007 - 2011 Organizational skills:
    - Management and organization of cell lines and viral stocks.
    - Management of lab products and reagents, negotiations with suppliers
    - Supervision of students

    Results:
    - Characterization of a novel cellular pathway mediated involved in the production of HIV-1.
    - Identification of the roles of Rab7A protein in the release and infectivity of viral particles of HIV-1.
    - Participation in the characterization of the role of cellular protein HRS in the release of viral particles of HIV-1 and viral restriction-induced by cellular protein BST2 / tetherin and inhibited by the viral protein Vpu.

  • L'Oréal - Trainee - Licence's Intership

    PARIS 2005 - 2005

