Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marina CERCY
Ajouter
Marina CERCY
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
M6
maintenant
M6 Interaction
- Responsable Promotion
2009 - maintenant
Responsable de la promotion du Label M6 Music Label
En charge des rapports avec tous les médias ( Presse, web, Tv & Radio) ainsi que de certain partenariat concert.
M6 Interactions ( Service Disque)
- Responsable de la Promo TV
2004 - 2008
En charge de La promotion des artistes "M6 Music Label" sur le média TV
M6 Interactions
- Assistante promotion Radio
2002 - 2004
En charge d'une partie de la promotion des artiste "M6 Music Label" sur le média Radio (Radios de province du reseau R&L du panel Yacast).
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Communication De Production Et Audiovisuel ISCPA
Paris
2000 - 2002
Production audiovisuel
Production audiovisuel
Réseau
Antoine GIRAUD
Aurélie GUILLEMIN
Bruno GUILLEN
Cédric NAIMI
Charlotte GAY
Delphine DUBREUIL
Emma BEETLESTONE
Faustine HUREAU
Gwendoline FAYETTE
Nina FRASCA