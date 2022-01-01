Menu

Marina CERCY

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • M6

    maintenant

  • M6 Interaction - Responsable Promotion

    2009 - maintenant Responsable de la promotion du Label M6 Music Label
    En charge des rapports avec tous les médias ( Presse, web, Tv & Radio) ainsi que de certain partenariat concert.

  • M6 Interactions ( Service Disque) - Responsable de la Promo TV

    2004 - 2008 En charge de La promotion des artistes "M6 Music Label" sur le média TV

  • M6 Interactions - Assistante promotion Radio

    2002 - 2004 En charge d'une partie de la promotion des artiste "M6 Music Label" sur le média Radio (Radios de province du reseau R&L du panel Yacast).

Formations

Réseau