Marina CRETIN

-
Orange
- Change Manager
Paris
2013 - 2014
Within CSO/ITD/FCAM service , in charge of the piloting of CAB (Change Advisory Board) and ECAB ((Emergency Change Advisory Board) meetings to make decisions on the realization of non-standard changes in accordance with IASE 3402 and ITIL for change management.
Changes taken into account by FCAM: the changes concerning operations involving a disturbance, a downtime or a significant risk on a service in production
Knowledges :
- Backup and Storage Infrastructures, Network and Security, Hosting
- Customer Architecture and applications used (GDF, Tereos, Sagem, LVMH, …)
Tool used : MSCT (Managed Services Change Tool)
Missions :
o Analyze, comment and follow the evolution of the demands (RFCs : Request For Change) in MSCT
o Present the changes with impacts to the customer committees to obtain his approval for the realization of these changes
o Pilot the CAB FCAM meetings and E-CAB with OBS teams :
Analyse the changes (reason, expected return, understanding)
Check installation, validation and rollback procedures are present and coherent with time slots and actors well precised
Identification of the applications/servers impacted, the unavailability duration and the risks
Check of prerequisites well done or planned
Check of organization (communication/notifications to send, conf call, resources)
Identify the relation with the other planned changes
o Make the reports and agendas of the CAB meetings in English
o Synthesis of the RFCS (standard and not standard):
Realization of PIR (Post Implementation Review) for the changes which encountered an incident
Notice the changes "model" and changes "to improve"
-
Orange
- CDN service Engineer
Paris
2011 - 2012
Within DCIRF (ex-DRIMS), in charge of CDN service engineering, RBCI architecture of video contents delivered in mode distributed closer to the customer :
- Equipments used :
POP connecting with ALCATEL 7750 and Cisco 7600 NM Routers
CDN routers (Service Router, Acquirer, Streamer) : CDE100, 200,205 et 220.
- Writing of engineering documents : Detailed and technical information of the CDN and its functions, configuration parameters
- Management and follow-up of projects :
- New CDN services creation
o services : webTV, VOD ZNE, Cedexis, Dailymotion, Smartjog, Rolland Garros, ...
o different streaming video technologies : Smooth/ABR, Live and VOD, HLS, HDS / Flash, ..
o different manifest file / DASH Protocol (standardization)
- New features via API/IHM with multi-CDN environments (program occultation, purge of contents, real-time monitoring and reporting)
- Demand of evolutions of the solution with the CISCO English-speaking and French developers (security of servers)
- Piloting of R&D tests (performance et new versions/features)
- CDN architecture evolution : cache and downloading time optimization, reassurance of files accesses (Token / URL Signing) and of contents (DRM)
- Dimensionnement : software upgrades and/or change/addition of equipments to assure all the traffic
- Tools used : SOPLI / ExperIP (Cacti), Manager CDSM (alarms), Meteo (link trafic supervision), PRISME (CDN service statistics)
-
Orange
- Exploitation and Supervision Engineer on TV FTTH Platform
Paris
2010 - 2010
Within DPS, in charge of network engineering and supervision of TV FTTH platform
- Knowledge of TV platforms : Bitband CDN, Viacess servers, RighTV and Compass (ORCA), Bladesystem/ESM/ESX
- Discovery of F5 Big IP loadbalancers : irules creation
- Maintenance : switch upgrades
- Writing of documents : exploitation and instruction documents, expression of needs for supervision,
-Tools : BMC Portal, PNOO (probe), HPED (inventory of equipments)
-
Astellia
- Customer Support Engineer
Vern sur Seiche
2008 - 2009
- Customer support (Telecom operators in France and abroad)
- Customer advising : how to use and to improve the product
- Incident management on the monitoring solution managed by Astellia for mobile networks
• supervision tool : ASM
• probe of network frames : Ocean
• data treatments : Cigale
- Management of crisis, escalation and priorities : restoring of the emergency service, guarantee of the stability of the solution
- Preventive and evolutive supervision of hardware and software
- Upgrade operations
- Regular contact with english-speaking customers (CSM : Comité de suivi de maintenance)
- In touch with many services of the company :
• support in front scale : customer trial in progress
• L3 expertise for precise problems
• Operations : Transfer of files customers once the Astellia solution installed at the customer
• Marketing : Demand of evolution of the customers on products
• R&D : bug reproduction
-
Orange
- Exploitation (L2 and L3 support) and supervision Engineer
Paris
2007 - 2008
Within DEPFS, I was in charge of the network exploitation and supervision of all the park of livebox on VOIP H323/SIP :
- Daily administration and exploitation of several equipments : Cisco 7200 Routers, Nortel Baystack and Passport switches, Alteon 2208 AND 2424 Loadbalancer, Nokia checkpoint and Netscreen (ISG 1000) firewalls
- WAN/LAN administration : configuration, routing and L2 and L3 support
- Contact with the manufacturers for hardware or software problems
- Contact with datacenters for installation / deinstallation of equipments or for cabling/equipment status check
- Penalties and non business hours operations on production platforms
- Management of crisis, escalation, priorities
- Writing of documents : firewall rules, instruction document for supervisors, exploitation documents, plans of adressing
- Quality synthesis : incident statistics, reflexion of improvement of the detection and the resolution of incidents
- Projects of platforms improvement : IOS upgrade to solve the overload of the buffer, PRA (plan reprise activité), firewall replacement for performance
- Tools used : Océane, SWAN, HPOV, Cacti, Wireshark