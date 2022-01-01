Retail
Marina DA COSTA
Marina DA COSTA
FOIX
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseillère en prêt à porter féminin
Cache Cache
- Responsable magasin
2018 - maintenant
Cache Cache
- Conseillère de monde
2014 - 2018
Hotel Balladins
- Réceptionniste
2012 - 2014
Cache Cache
- Conseillère de vente
2011 - 2012
IFCAP (St Paul De Jarrat)
St Paul De Jarrat
2012 - 2014
BTS
Lycée Professionnel Jean Durroux
Foix
2007 - 2011
BEP Vente Action Marchande (2ans) / Bac pro Commerce (2ans)
