Marina DECKER

Entreprises
-
Chambre Régionale d'Agriculture Grand-Est
- Assistante comptable/RH
2012 - maintenant
-
GLS Transport
- Assistante SAV
2012 - 2012
-
GLS Transport
- Assistante administrative
2012 - 2012
-
Tennis Club La Sapinière
- Hôtesse d'accueil
2010 - 2011
-
Mari'Nails
- Prothésiste ongulaire en auto entreprise
2010 - 2012
-
Manuest
- Employée administrative
2008 - 2009
-
Vaglio pierre de jaumont
- Employée administrative
2007 - 2008
Formations
-
Ham Sous Vasberg
2009 - 2009
Formation styliste/prothésiste ongulaire gel UV et airbrush AMERICAN NAILS
-
Metz
2004 - 2006
BTS Assistante de Direction
-
Langres
2001 - 2004
baccalauréat STT Option Actions et Communications Administratives
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel