Menu

Marina DUMONT

LA ROCHELLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Rochelle

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mairie de La Rochelle - Animation et direction

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2014 - 2015

Réseau