Marina GAILLARDON

Levallois-Perret

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • OLLEAN ENERGY - Business Development Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - 2015 Secteurs : Oil & Gas , Pétrochimie ; Nucléaire

  • MCA Ingénierie - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau