Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marina GAILLARDON
Ajouter
Marina GAILLARDON
Levallois-Perret
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OLLEAN ENERGY
- Business Development Manager
Levallois-Perret
2014 - 2015
Secteurs : Oil & Gas , Pétrochimie ; Nucléaire
MCA Ingénierie
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
Levallois-Perret
2013 - maintenant
Formations
ENSIACET
Toulouse
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Alexandre DONZEL
Amélie DURAND DE GROSSOUVRE
Antoine VAN THIENEN
Antonio TELESCA
Balin FRANK
Camille BEAU
Christophe BALME-BLANCHON
Christophe VAUTEY
Jerome CHAPELON
Nassim DAHECH