Marina GALSTIAN

Finance background and 7 year experience in Procurement performance measurement systems & organization
Functional leadership of 51 country performance experts
Definition of EMEA Zone performance and reporting approaches in implementation of Corporate guidelines
Project lead for Procurement IT tools (transactional spend database, Qlikview applications for data mining)
Business partner to Zone management
Mes compétences :
Procurement tools
Management Information systems
Leadership
Corporate finance
Cross cultural management
Business Analysis