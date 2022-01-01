Marina GALSTIAN

Finance background and 7 year experience in Procurement performance measurement systems & organization

Functional leadership of 51 country performance experts

Definition of EMEA Zone performance and reporting approaches in implementation of Corporate guidelines

Project lead for Procurement IT tools (transactional spend database, Qlikview applications for data mining)

Business partner to Zone management



Mes compétences :

Procurement tools

Management Information systems

Leadership

Corporate finance

Cross cultural management

Business Analysis