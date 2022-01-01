Menu

Marina GALSTIAN

Rapperswil-Jona

Finance background and 7 year experience in Procurement performance measurement systems & organization
Functional leadership of 51 country performance experts
Definition of EMEA Zone performance and reporting approaches in implementation of Corporate guidelines
Project lead for Procurement IT tools (transactional spend database, Qlikview applications for data mining)
Business partner to Zone management

Mes compétences :
Procurement tools
Management Information systems
Leadership
Corporate finance
Cross cultural management
Business Analysis

Entreprises

  • LafargeHolcim - Europe Middle East Africa Procurement Zone Performance Manager

    Rapperswil-Jona 2015 - maintenant Leading the integration of Lafarge entities in post-merger period with Holcim:
    Introduction of transaction spend data from legacy systems to central repository
    Alignment of reporting methods and implementation support to 51 Countries of the zone
    Change management

  • Lafarge - Group Procurement Performance Analyst

    Paris 2011 - 2015 Achievement of robust performance management process and external recognition of procurement results

    Enhanced business processes and performance through procurement tools (functional stream lead for Contract tracker and Performance Manager)

    Management of Total spend analysis project (creation of group-wide transactional spend database)

    Improvement of dialog with Countries

    Establishment of stable partnership with Finance (data exchange, methodology alignment, recognition)

    Ensuring functioning of start-up Best Cost Country procurement platform in China as an economically independent unit

    Boosting margin and cash control for Lafarge Energy Solutions’ (intermediary for solid fuels’ purchases)

  • Lafarge - Assistant buyer

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Introduction of quick decision-making tools for qualitative and quantitative treatment of tender data

    Structuring a process for the follow-up of sourcing recommendations in several categories for a total of 100M€

  • LAFARGE - IT Financial controller

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Ramp-up and development of the reporting system
    Management of the invoicing of services rendered to Operating Companies
    Costing

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST - Conformity auditor

    Montrouge 2008 - 2008 money-laundering detection

  • Credit Agricole Centre Est - Loan officer

    Montrouge 2007 - 2008 Analysis of high-risk mortgage and small/medium size business loan applications

Formations

