Marina LAHOUCINE

Bonjour,



Forte d’une expérience de plus de 20 ans en ADV import-export, j’ai eu l’occasion à travers mes différentes expériences professionnelles de piloter et d’organiser des actions commerciales à l’international.



Mon expertise et ma technicité en commerce international me permettent :

* La mise en place d’un service ADV à l'import-export en commerce triangulaire (achats usines à l’étranger, livraison Maghreb).

* La gestion de la chaine commerciale et logistique complète : réception et confirmation de commandes, gestion des stocks et achats usines, logistique à l’international et incoterm approprié, choix du mode de paiement et recouvrement clients (CAD, crédits documentaires …)

* L'étude en amont les contrats à l'international et faire des propositions adaptées

* L'information et les conseils des commerciaux et chefs projet sur les spécificités et l'importance de la règlementation à l'international (participation à la Conférence "Customs Compliance - Novembre 2014 à Londres)

* De dispenser des formations spécifiques (mode de paiement à l'international, incoterms ...)



Affronter de nouveaux défis et vaincre les obstacles sont mon quotidien depuis plus de 20 ans. Ils m’ont permis d’être très autonome dans mon travail et de faire preuve de capacité d’initiatives importantes. Rigoureuse et attachée au respect des normes et des procédures, je travaille sur des missions pointues tout en développant facilement les relations sociales.



Ma formation supérieure en Commerce International conjuguée à la maitrise de la langue anglaise (langue de travail) sont des atouts complémentaires qui me permettent d’être immédiatement opérationnelle.



Je vous propose de communiquer et d'échanger des idées, voire parler plus en détail de certains domaines de compétences.







I’ve been working for more than 20 years in import-export Department and I have had the opportunity through my different professional experiences to steer and to organize business actions in the international trade area.



My expertise in international trade lies in:

* The establishment of an Import - Export Department, in triangular trade (purchases from plants abroad for delivery to Maghreb).

* The management of the commercial supply chain : from receipt and confirmation of orders, inventory management and purchasing plants to international logistics and advice on appropriate Incoterms including options for method of payment and debt recovery from customers (CAD, documentary credits etc. )

* Consultation on international contracts and provision of adaptations to the proposals

* The information and advice to commercial project leaders on international regulations and sanctions

* Design and deliver training on specific subjects



My roles have meant I face and overcome new challenges and obstacles on a daily basis. This has meant I am very independent and self starting in my work and demonstrate initiative and flexible working at all times. I use my knowledge of the regulations and procedures to ensure business is conducted effectively. I have a friendly and social approach to working with people and this helps in explaining the various issues to others outside of the ADV field.



My superior training in International Trade coupled with the mastery of the English language are complementary strengths that enable me to be immediately operational.





Mes compétences :

ADV

Anglais

COMMERCE

Commerce international

Contrats internationaux

Crédit documentaire

Documentaire

Export

Import

Import Export

International

Italien

Logistique

Négociation

Salons internationaux

Industrie

Contrat international

ERP

Administration des ventes