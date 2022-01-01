Menu

Marina MELSEN

Paris

Entreprises

  • Danone - Lab fermentation technologist

    Paris 2015 - 2016

  • BLEDINA, GROUPE DANONE - Chemical engineer apprentice

    LIMONEST 2012 - 2015

  • Delpharm - Lab technician apprentice

    huningue 2010 - 2012

Formations

  • ESCOM (Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Organique Et Minérale) (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur chimiste

  • IUT 'A' Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2010 - 2012 DUT Chimie

